ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - County Road CG (Steel Bridge Road) at the bridge over the middle branch of the Escanaba River is closed, according to the Marquette County Road Commission.

Right now, the road is flooded and closed until further notice. For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission at 906-486-4491.

