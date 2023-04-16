Copper Country Annual Wellness Fair returned to Calumet

The second ever Copper Country Wellness fair featured four new seminars.
The Copper Country’s 2nd Annual Wellness Fair being held at the Calumet High School gym.
The Copper Country’s 2nd Annual Wellness Fair being held at the Calumet High School gym.(wluc)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the second-ever Copper Country Wellness Fair returned after a four-year hiatus.

The free fair was held at Calumet High School’s gym and featured hundreds of participants. Fair Event Organizer and Encompass Therapeutic Massage Owner Nikki Lesperance said this year, there are four new seminars.

“Starting with yoga at 10 a.m. and then we are also going to do a few seminars with myself and a chiropractor and then the farmer’s market as well just to see what they can learn from that,” said Lesperance. “Then we will end the day with a big Zumba session.”

Lesperance also said the main goal of this fair is to bring together wellness providers from across the community as vendors. The owner of Keweenaw Doula Services Anna Kangas said she is at the event to teach people about her business.

“I’m a birth and postpartum Doula and I also offer placenta encapsulations and it’s kind of a new thing here in the Keweenaw area,” said Kangas. “I just help families when they are having a new baby and afterward too.”

The Scooter Dr. owner Doug Tozier said he wanted to come to this event because scooters are an important item in the Houghton area.

“We have a fairly large elderly population as well as disabled people of all ages and I feel like I’m in the business of helping them gain back their independence,” said Tozier.

Tozier also said his store repairs scooters because for him and his employees, post-customer sale service is key to a successful business.

“Taking care of the customer after they have left the store is actually more important than the sale itself,” said Tozier.

Organizers and Vendors said they’re impressed with this year’s turnout and they’re already excited to see what next year brings.

