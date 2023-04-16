Colder air leads to snow chances tonight and tomorrow

Colder air form the west is increasing the chances of snow in the central and western counties. Winds will also ramp up this evening around 25-35 miles per hour and areas in the western half can experience wind gusts around 40-45 mph. Once the system passes snow will initiate along the NW wind belts affecting the central and western counties. Snow is set to linger for most of the day tomorrow and is looking to wrap up by Tuesday afternoon.

Monday: Moderate lake effect snow along NW wind belts; 25-35 mph winds

>Highs: High 20s to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Snow chances in the morning that diminish in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Much calmer conditions with more sunny skies

>Highs: Mid to High 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chances of isolated rain in the afternoon

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated rain chances

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: 50s

