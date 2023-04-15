Thundershowers start weekend with snow on the way

Hazards for the round of rain on Saturday and parts of Sunday
Hazards for the round of rain on Saturday and parts of Sunday(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Updated: 53 minutes ago
The weekend is looking to be messy with rain chances starting today and as the cold front passes will lead to chances of a wintry mix. Mixed precipitation is set to start in the west by Sunday afternoon as it will slowly turn into snow for the central and western counties into Monday morning. Rainfall amounts are looking to be over an inch in the west with elsewhere around half an inch. Ice amounts will be highest in the west around 0.50 inches in the west with snowfall amounts ranging from 3-6 inches in the central counties and 8-12 inches in the western counties.

NWS Alerts (uppermichiganssource.com)

Radar: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar

Sunday: Rain in the morning; cooling air leads to wintry mix and snow in the evening

>Highs: High 40s to Mid 50s (temps lower through the day)

Monday: Moderate snow bands; windy conditions around 25-35 mph

>Highs: High 20s to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Snow in the morning; mostly cloudy by the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Calmer skies with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: Mid to High 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; isolated rain chances in the afternoon

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated rain chances

>Highs: 50s

