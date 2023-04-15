Ore Dock Brewing Company hosts 10th annual Festival of the Angry Bear

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore Dock Brewing Company is celebrating the beginning of spring.

Saturday, the brewery held its 10th annual Festival of the Angry Bear. Attendees were able to enjoy live music, barrel-aged beer, and food supplied by local food trucks. Leading up to the festival, the brewery held events like the Festival of the Baby Bear, and Angry Bear 5k to get the public excited for the event.

Owner of Ore Dock Brewing Company Andrea Pernsteiner said the warm weather has helped ring in the season.

“I think everyone, by this point in the spring, is ready to get outside and some years we’ve had six or eight inches of snow the night before this festival,” Pernsteiner said. “This year, Mother Nature blessed us with a beautiful day, so I think that helped people be even more excited to be out and enjoy the weather.”

The festival started at 3:00 p.m. and ended at midnight.

