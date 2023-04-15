Live Work Play spring show offered in Iron River

The goal of this show is to bring awareness to the different services that Iron County...
The goal of this show is to bring awareness to the different services that Iron County businesses and organizations have to offer.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron County businesses and organizations gathered at Young’s Golf Course for the Live Work Play spring show.

This show is an opportunity for businesses, nonprofits and service organizations to show off the products and services they offer to the Iron County community.

Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance director said all businesses are welcome to attend, regardless of their industry.

“It’s open to all businesses in Iron County,” said Zach Hautala, Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance director. “We start with our Chamber members first and then we open it to the general public of Iron County. All businesses, regardless of what industry it is, are welcome to attend as are any nonprofits and service organizations.”

Anybody is welcome to attend, and there is no charge for the public to attend this show. The Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance director wanted to thank Young’s Golf Course for hosting their show.

