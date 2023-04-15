Keweenaw Bay Indian Community hosts inaugural Marquette Contest Powwow

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) is trying to represent its culture in Marquette County.

Saturday, dancers and drum circles gathered at the Event Center in Ojibwa Casino for the Grand Entry of KBIC’s Inaugural Marquette Contest Powwow. Hundreds of dancers and drummers came from across the Midwest to participate.

CEO of KBIC Brigitte LaPointe-Dunham said events like these shine a light on Native cultures in Marquette County.

“It’s important, we’re here, we want to represent ourselves here in Marquette County,” LaPointe-Dunham said. “It really brings communities together, whether you’re tribal or not, it’s just a spectacular event to sit and watch the dancers, it’s really beautiful.”

The inspiration came from their summer powwows.

“In Baraga, on our reservation, we do hold a summer powwow, and that’s more of a traditional powwow where we don’t have all the dance contests the drum contests things like that,” LaPointe-Dunham said. “We wanted to kick off, we wanted to start the powwow season with a bang, and no better way to do it than with a spring contest powwow here at the casino.”

LaPointe-Dunham said powwows remind Native people of their culture. “Powwows are a ceremony, they’re a ceremony for us,” LaPointe-Dunham said. “To get back in touch with culture if you stepped out or just keep embracing yourself.”

And are a reminder to be kind and conscious of one another.

“Enjoy each other, we’re all here, we’re all one,” LaPointe-Dunham said. “We have a beautiful culture and I just want people to understand it and embrace it.”

The powwow continues Sunday, and everyone is encouraged to attend. Day tickets are $5 a person.

Organizers hope to bring this event back next year.

