Iron Mountain hosted 1 Big day for Healthy Kids

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 1 Big Day for Healthy Kids took place Saturday in Iron Mountain.

It’s a national movement, and it gives an opportunity for children and families to learn more about healthy living. The children were able to play in the Imagination Factory Children’s Museum, there were crafts, and free helmets while supplies lasted.

After a break from 2020 to this year, the crew was excited to have it again.

Barb Reisner, a member of the Imagination Factory executive director team said that by 11:15 a.m. they had already had 800 people join in. She also said they had 100 volunteers and 40 student volunteers.

Northern Lights YMCA executive director said they were all very excited to host the event.

“The real goal behind 1 Big Day for Healthy Kids is to really just elevate the status of healthy living and wellness,” said Jonathan Ringel, Northern Lights YMCA executive director. “Provide opportunities for people in the community to learn more about health and wellness.”

The YMCA executive director says the sponsors for the event were BOSS snowplows, Imagination Factory and Northern Lights YMCA.

They already started making plans for next year’s 1 Big Day for Healthy Kids.

