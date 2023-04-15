Iron Mountain hosted 1 Big day for Healthy Kids

It was an opportunity for children and families to learn more about healthy choices and healthy...
It was an opportunity for children and families to learn more about healthy choices and healthy living.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 1 Big Day for Healthy Kids took place Saturday in Iron Mountain.

It’s a national movement, and it gives an opportunity for children and families to learn more about healthy living. The children were able to play in the Imagination Factory Children’s Museum, there were crafts, and free helmets while supplies lasted.

After a break from 2020 to this year, the crew was excited to have it again.

Barb Reisner, a member of the Imagination Factory executive director team said that by 11:15 a.m. they had already had 800 people join in. She also said they had 100 volunteers and 40 student volunteers.

Northern Lights YMCA executive director said they were all very excited to host the event.

“The real goal behind 1 Big Day for Healthy Kids is to really just elevate the status of healthy living and wellness,” said Jonathan Ringel, Northern Lights YMCA executive director. “Provide opportunities for people in the community to learn more about health and wellness.”

The YMCA executive director says the sponsors for the event were BOSS snowplows, Imagination Factory and Northern Lights YMCA.

They already started making plans for next year’s 1 Big Day for Healthy Kids.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart Graphic
UPDATE: Escanaba Walmart reopens after man damages store property with hammers
Gogebic and Houghton counties faced severe conditions and sustained serious damage caused by...
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency in Gogebic, Houghton counties
Photos of missing teen Hayden Simon
Update: Missing Marquette teen found safe
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: 1 person has died from blastomycosis infection after working at Escanaba mill
A map shows the detour to avoid M-28 at the bridge over the South Branch of the Ontonagon River...
UPDATE: All lanes open on M-28 near Ewen

Latest News

Hundreds of dancers and drummers attended the event.
Keweenaw Bay Indian Community hosts inaugural Marquette Contest Powwow
There was free admission to the event, attendees were able to purchase drinks.
Ore Dock Brewing Company hosts 10th annual Festival of the Angry Bear
The goal of this show is to bring awareness to the different services that Iron County...
Live Work Play spring show offered in Iron River
Walmart Graphic
UPDATE: Escanaba Walmart reopens after man damages store property with hammers