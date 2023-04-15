Blake Pietila will stay for 5th year at Michigan Tech

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Standout goalie Blake Pietila announced on Friday that he will stay at Michigan Tech for a fifth season.

Pietila has already played four years at Michigan Tech but is eligible for a 5th season because of the impact of COVID-19 restrictions in the 2019-2020 and 2020- 2021 seasons. Pietila os the first Huskies All- American since two-time winner Jamie Ram I the 1993 and 1994 seasons.

Blake was also one of the three finalists for the Mike Richter award for the second time as the nation’s top goalie. Pietila also received multiple honors following the CCHA post season winning Player of the Year, Goaltender of the Year, and unanimous selection as first-team all-league pick.

The net minder also earned himself the Tournament MVP in Tempe, Arizona after Michigan Tech took down power house Boston University 3-2 to win the Desert Hockey Classic.

Needless to say Blake Pietila has the stuff and even more than you can ask sometimes for someone who has the biggest job on the ice. For the Huskies, a big relief knowing will have a goalie between the posts with tons of experience.

The All-American will join his twin brother Logan, who also recently announced he will also be staying for another year. Blake’s other brother Chase will also join the team as a freshman next season.

