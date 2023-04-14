Warm air receding with rain and snow this weekend

Friday is looking to be the last day with plenty of sun as chances for rain and snow are in the forecast for this weekend. Rain will start off in the western portions first and intensify by Saturday afternoon and as the air cools down chances of mixed precipitation start in the west. Throughout Sunday expect chances of snow start off in the west and move through the U.P. Sunday night into Monday. Snow is looking to wrap up by Tuesday afternoon with temperatures shaping up to be in the 50s by Wednesday.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; rain and thundershowers in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Sunday: Rain at the start of the day that turns into a wintry mix later in the afternoon

>Highs: High 40s to Mid 50s (temps set to decline throughout the day)

Monday: Mod-Hvy Snow in the central and western counties; windy

>Highs: High 20s to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Snow in the morning; set to diminish in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s near the shore; High 30s inland

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; calmer and mild

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chance of isolated rain

>Highs: 50s

