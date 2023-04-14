VIDEO: Homeowner pushes bogus delivery driver away from front door in attempted break-in 

Police say a homeowner’s Ring camera recorded a fake delivery driver as he tried to commit a robbery. (Source: WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut say a homeowner’s doorbell camera recorded a man posing as a delivery driver while attempting to break into the home.

According to the East Haven Police Department, the suspect knocked on the homeowner’s front door and told the man that he had a package that belonged to him.

The phony delivery driver then took out a black handgun and attempted to enter the home while speaking with the homeowner at the front door, police said.

East Haven police shared a video of the confrontation Friday from the homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera. They said the suspect took off after the homeowner pushed him away when he tried to enter the house.

A homeowner's doorbell camera in Connecticut captured video of an attempted robbery. (Source: WFSB)

The suspect then ran to a pickup truck parked in the street and took off from the scene.

Police urged anyone with further information regarding the fraudulent delivery driver to contact them at 203-468-3820.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map shows the detour to avoid M-28 at the bridge over the South Branch of the Ontonagon River...
UPDATE: All lanes open on M-28 near Ewen
Billerud Paper Mill
Billerud temporarily idles Escanaba mill in light of continuing blastomycosis investigation
Ontonagon Area Schools
Ontonagon Teacher’s Education Association responds to school board statement on teacher resignation
Elizabeth dove into the Wim Hof Method of breathwork and cold water therapy
Exploring the benefits of cold water immersion
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Harlow Lake Road closed until further notice

Latest News

What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
Suspected Russian tank ends up stuck at truck stop in Louisiana
Billerud Paper Mill
USW Local 21 responds to Billerud idle
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box installed less than 4 months ago
Cameron Lee (center) and his parents at Gladstone High School.
‘I’m really proud of where I come from’: Gladstone senior commits to Nashville university to be a singer/songwriter