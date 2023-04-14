The UPside - Marcus’ Mission

This is a recording of the TV6 Night Report.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyone deals with grief differently, a family in Republic has turned their grief into a positive force in their community.

The Antilla family has turned the tragic loss of their son Marcus into a cause helping the community– Marcus’ Mission. Every summer they find a new house to paint for someone who can longer do it themselves.

They can have up to 30 volunteers helping on a house, with some coming back year after year. They have completed seven houses and have already lined up a home for this upcoming summer. Marcus was a student athlete at Republic-Michigamme playing basketball, and was part of three state championships with Ishpeming football.

Now, Marcus’ Mission runs the concessions stands at sporting events to raise money to give back to the community. One way funds are utilized is by giving a senior student-athlete a scholarship each year.

Additional money is raised through things like can drives and donations from businesses and community members.  The mission also holds special events around Christmas and Easter for kids in the school.  Creating a way to remember their son by helping others, is why the Antilla family and Marcus’ Mission is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

