UPAWS to host spring pop-up shop this weekend

UPAWS pop-up shop.
UPAWS pop-up shop.(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPAWS is starting spring with a fundraiser.

A spring pop-up shop is open in the UPAWS community room Friday through Sunday. The shop includes a variety of animal themed gift items.

UPAWS Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Ann Brownell, said money from the pop up shop will go towards UPAWS’ day to day expenses

“When you think about the expense of having one or two animals think of that expense, well multiply that by how many, over and over and over,” said Brownell. “We want to find them loving homes.”

Organizers say all merchandise being sold was purchased from local businesses. The shop will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

UPAWS plans to have more pop-up sales throughout the spring and summer.

