UP Sandstormers donate equipment to Marquette County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette law enforcement recently received a big donation.

The U.P. Sandstormers donated a Cascade Rescue Litter Wheel to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team. It’s an ATV tire that connects to a rescue litter so search and rescue teams can safely transport injured people over uneven terrains.

Marquette Search and Rescue says the new equipment will be safer for both the team and those being rescued.

“If we didn’t have this litter, our rescuers would have to carry the patient out of the woods,” said Sgt. Errol Lukkarinen, Marquette County Special Operations Division. “It’s safety for the rescuers along with the patient.”

This is the Marquette Search and Rescue Team’s second litter wheel. Now the team can now keep one in each trailer, so they’re always prepared.

