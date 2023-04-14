Sinkhole leads to Ishpeming street closure

Bluff Street will be closed until further notice.
Bluff Street will be closed until further notice.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Bluff Street in Ishpeming is currently closed due to a sinkhole.

City crews said an abandoned mine shaft within the city of Ishpeming experienced a shift in the fill material leading to a sinkhole in the surface. The full size of the sinkhole is not known, but investigations are underway to ensure the community’s safety.

Bluff Street will be closed until further notice. The length of the street closure is unknown, as the city is not the lead agency on the mitigation for this effort.

Ishpeming city manager said as soon as they know it’s safe, they will open it.

“We are absolutely providing support to the industry to help them in any way they need,” said Craig Cugini, Ishpeming city manager. “They are going to determine whether or not it’s a safe environment, and whether or not the work they’ve done so far is going to hold. As soon as they give us the indication that it is ready to open, we will open it.”

Cugini urges the public not to visit the site to ensure their own safety.

