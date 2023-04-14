Seven Acre Garden and Gifts prepares to open April 28

FORD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Greenhouses are filled with plants at Seven Acre Garden and Gifts.

Owners Dan and Theresa Doyen are getting everything ready for opening day at the end of the month.

“I’m really looking forward to it. We’re excited to see the community outdoors and we’re excited for warm weather,” said Dan Doyen, owner of Seven Acre Garden and Gifts.

This year, they’re selling nasturtium plants.

“One of the flowers that we’re going to highlight this year is the nasturtium. We have three different kinds of nasturtium this year,” said Theresa Doyen, owner of Second Acre Garden and Gifts. “They all come with beautiful flowers. Some are peachy pink. We have red, we have red and yellow, but the good thing is people should know that they’re very beneficial for their vegetable gardens and anywhere else in their yard.”

The greenhouses also feature veggies, fruits, flowering plants and floral arrangements.

“We’ll also have fruit trees, shrubbery, ornamental trees, perennials, all in the middle of May,” said Dan Doyen.

On Saturday, Dan Doyen will be at the Bay de Noc Garden Conference at Bay College to talk about garden art.

“We’re going to talk a lot about modern art and also upscaled art where you have opportunities to recycle and repurpose things in your garden,” said Dan Doyen.

Registration for the conference begins at 8 a.m.

Seven Acre Garden and Gifts opens on April 28. Hours will vary, so click here for updated hours.

