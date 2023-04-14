Robotics teams from Gladstone, Houghton, Brimley are headed to the world robotics Championship

(WLUC) - This year, robotics teams from Gladstone, Houghton and Brimley have qualified to go to the World Championships in Houston, Texas for a week.

Team 4391 Gladstone Bravebots Team Coach Tim Barron said his team has been working hard since January. He also says students were up to the challenge of building their robots.

“The kids have to get the robot up and running basically to be able to play a unique game,” said Barron. “The game this year is picking up cones and inflatable cubes and then placing them in certain spots.”

Barron also said they have been fundraising the entire year and currently have enough funds to cover their caravan, food and hotel.

“The bill for worlds is going to be upwards of $15- to $20,000 by the time all of it is said and done with,” said Barron. “It’s a burden but it’s a good burden to have. Any help we can get would be greatly appreciated.”

Up in Houghton, Team 857 Superior Roboworks said this isn’t their first time qualifying. Team mentor Chris Doig stated that building their robot has been both fun and challenging.

“This is one of the most competitive robots we have ever put together and there have been a lot of times where we said, ‘don’t mess it up,’ and we are just trying to get lots of good practice and fix what’s broken,” Doig said.

Braedon Kemp, a player on Team 4392 the Deceivers in Brimley, said they have been prototyping since January. Apart from being excited to go to the world championship, Kemp said this event is important because robots are becoming a growing industry.

“With more jobs being produced on the daily and it’s something that if you start young such as High School age or even middle school age,” said Kemp. “With this experience, you can go and carry the skills you learn through your entire career.”

All three teams said they want to thank their sponsors and the community for their support as they hope to bring trophies home.

For more information on how to donate to the Bravebots Team, click here. You can also find full details on the Deceivers fundraiser here and full details about Superior Roboworks here.

