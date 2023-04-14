The Preserve LLC proposing new campground in Marquette County

The Preserve LLC has proposed a new 50 site campground called Kona Hills Campground in Marquette County.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Preserve LLC is a locally owned group looking to bring a 50-site campground on a portion of the 80 acres they own in Marquette County.

The site would be located behind the Rock Cut in Chocolay Township.

“It’s tent-only camping, there are no RV parking spots, I think the math works out to about 1.5 acres per campsite so, we’re doing our best to keep everything as natural and original as possible,” said Jeremy Johnson, co-owner of The Preserve LLC.

The land they own is actually located within Marquette, Chocolay and Sands Townships. Johnson says next Tuesday, they’re set to go before the Sands Township Board seeking a conditional use permit for the site. The board meeting is set for Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

“It doesn’t allow us to open, it basically allows us to apply with the state of Michigan for our campground construction permit, then we can start development of all things on the campground, the sites, the bathrooms and any other amenities that will be there,” Johnson explained.

The site would be called Kona Hills Campground, after the Kona Dolomite rock formations in the area.

Johnson says they’d like to be able to have some of the sites available later this summer. However, they expect the full campground to be open next year.

