Ore Dock Brewing Co., UP Children’s Museum host 2nd annual Baby Bear

Baby Bear
Baby Bear(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. brewery hosted a family-friendly night of fun on Friday.

The Ore Dock Brewing Co. teamed up with the U.P. Children’s Museum to host the second annual Baby Bear. It was a family-friendly version of the Festival of the Angry Bear. Kids ran around the Ore Dock in costumes while parents enjoyed their favorite drinks. There was face painting, balloon animals and sing-a-longs.

Organizers say Baby Bear is a way for kids to enjoy the beginning of spring.

“We decided to transition the Festival of the Angry Bear to 21 and up the entire day,” said Amanda Courchaine, Ore Dock customer engagement lead. “We still wanted to have something for the kids to be able to come and do and still enjoy in the spring awakening.”

Festival of the Angry Bear will be Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. on Spring Street.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map shows the detour to avoid M-28 at the bridge over the South Branch of the Ontonagon River...
UPDATE: All lanes open on M-28 near Ewen
Billerud Paper Mill
Billerud temporarily idles Escanaba mill in light of continuing blastomycosis investigation
Ontonagon Area Schools
Ontonagon Teacher’s Education Association responds to school board statement on teacher resignation
Elizabeth dove into the Wim Hof Method of breathwork and cold water therapy
Exploring the benefits of cold water immersion
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Harlow Lake Road closed until further notice

Latest News

Walmart Graphic
Man taken into custody after damaging property with hammers at Escanaba Walmart
TV6's Clint McLeod (center) stands with former Packer Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (left) and current...
Green Bay Packers visit Stormy Kromer during tailgate tour
A tick
Michigan DNR warns about tick season this spring
UPAWS pop-up shop.
UPAWS to host spring pop-up shop this weekend