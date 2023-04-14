Ore Dock Brewing Co., UP Children’s Museum host 2nd annual Baby Bear

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. brewery hosted a family-friendly night of fun on Friday.

The Ore Dock Brewing Co. teamed up with the U.P. Children’s Museum to host the second annual Baby Bear. It was a family-friendly version of the Festival of the Angry Bear. Kids ran around the Ore Dock in costumes while parents enjoyed their favorite drinks. There was face painting, balloon animals and sing-a-longs.

Organizers say Baby Bear is a way for kids to enjoy the beginning of spring.

“We decided to transition the Festival of the Angry Bear to 21 and up the entire day,” said Amanda Courchaine, Ore Dock customer engagement lead. “We still wanted to have something for the kids to be able to come and do and still enjoy in the spring awakening.”

Festival of the Angry Bear will be Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. on Spring Street.

