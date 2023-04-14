Negaunee’s new athletic facility gives athletes an early start on spring sports
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s new athletic facility is officially open and ready for use!
With the new space, spring sports athletes can get an early start on their seasons.
The facility has an indoor tennis court and a turf room with a batting cage and golf simulator.
First, Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson hit the court.
The batting cage helps Tia improve her softball-hitting skills.
Meantime, Elizabeth plays catch with members of the baseball team.
And finally, a look inside the golf simulator and how it works.
