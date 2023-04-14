Negaunee’s new athletic facility gives athletes an early start on spring sports

Take a look around the space on Upper Michigan Today
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at the Negaunee Athletic Facility.
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at the Negaunee Athletic Facility.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s new athletic facility is officially open and ready for use!

With the new space, spring sports athletes can get an early start on their seasons.

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at the new facility to hear from coaches about how it’s helping their student-athletes succeed.

Upper Michigan Today takes a look around the Negaunee's new athletic complex and chats with coaches about how the space helps their teams.

The facility has an indoor tennis court and a turf room with a batting cage and golf simulator.

First, Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson hit the court.

Tia and Elizabeth play tennis with two members of the Negaunee High School tennis team.

The batting cage helps Tia improve her softball-hitting skills.

Meantime, Elizabeth plays catch with members of the baseball team.

Tia tries hitting softballs with the Negaunee softball coach; Elizabeth plays catch with baseball players.

And finally, a look inside the golf simulator and how it works.

Three Negaunee golf team members show Tia how it's done in the golf simulator.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream it on your smart device with the TV6 and FOX UP app.

