Negaunee City Commission votes to allow city manager to seek funding for Vista Theater restoration

Negaunee’s city manager said he will work to find a financial partner to help fund the operation.
FILE: Vista Theater
FILE: Vista Theater(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee City Commission voted unanimously to direct the city manager to seek funding to restore the Vista Theater at Thursday’s meeting.

The Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC) currently controls the building.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said there are not many options for the PAAC to receive state funding to perform the restoration.

As a result, Heffron said the city needs to take a different approach to secure money for the update.

“My goal would be to search for financial partners, private or public, to find ways to restore that building for multiple purposes or potentially its original purpose of being a theater,” Heffron explained.

Heffron added that his goal is to bring funding options back to the city commission between August and September when the city goes to work on its budget.

