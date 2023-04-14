Negaunee Beautification Committee looks for new members ahead of first meeting on April 19

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Beautification Committee is looking forward to its spring and summer planting season.

Its first meeting will happen at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 at Midtown Bakery and Cafe.

Committee Organizer Anna Mattson tells Tia Trudgeon that all are welcome to attend the meeting, even if it’s the only meeting you can attend this year.

The meeting will be focused on planning and idea-sharing.

The Negaunee Beautification Committee is looking for new members and public input. Anna Mattson talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about member expectations.

There are no time commitments or age requirements to be a Negaunee Beautification Committee member. Mattson encourages groups, like Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, to consider attending a meeting.

The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month, often at different locations.

This summer, the group will begin work on a new playground at Jackson Park.

Negaunee Beautification Committee Member Anna Mattson talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about the group's plans for spring and summer.

Keep up with the Negaunee Beautification Committee on Facebook to stay up-to-date on planting locations.

