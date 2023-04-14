Negaunee Beautification Committee looks for new members ahead of first meeting on April 19

The meeting will focus on planning and idea-sharing
The plants were purchased with donations to the Negaunee Beautification Committee.
The plants were purchased with donations to the Negaunee Beautification Committee. (WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Beautification Committee is looking forward to its spring and summer planting season.

Its first meeting will happen at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 at Midtown Bakery and Cafe.

Committee Organizer Anna Mattson tells Tia Trudgeon that all are welcome to attend the meeting, even if it’s the only meeting you can attend this year.

The meeting will be focused on planning and idea-sharing.

The Negaunee Beautification Committee is looking for new members and public input. Anna Mattson talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about member expectations.

There are no time commitments or age requirements to be a Negaunee Beautification Committee member. Mattson encourages groups, like Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, to consider attending a meeting.

The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month, often at different locations.

This summer, the group will begin work on a new playground at Jackson Park.

Negaunee Beautification Committee Member Anna Mattson talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about the group's plans for spring and summer.

Keep up with the Negaunee Beautification Committee on Facebook to stay up-to-date on planting locations.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map shows the detour to avoid M-28 at the bridge over the South Branch of the Ontonagon River...
UPDATE: All lanes open on M-28 near Ewen
Billerud Paper Mill
Billerud temporarily idles Escanaba mill in light of continuing blastomycosis investigation
Ontonagon Area Schools
Ontonagon Teacher’s Education Association responds to school board statement on teacher resignation
Elizabeth dove into the Wim Hof Method of breathwork and cold water therapy
Exploring the benefits of cold water immersion
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Harlow Lake Road closed until further notice

Latest News

A map shows the detour to avoid M-28 at the bridge over the South Branch of the Ontonagon River...
UPDATE: All lanes open on M-28 near Ewen
Tom Autio joins Elizabeth Peterson to talk about the importance of getting in the workforce at...
Michigan Works! offers summer youth employment opportunities
TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Anna Mattson about the Negaunee Beautification Committee.
Negaunee Beautification Committee looks forward to spring and summer
Making the most of your home showing
Making the most of your home showing