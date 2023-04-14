Missing: 16-year-old Hayden Simon from Marquette

Photos of missing teen Hayden Simon
Photos of missing teen Hayden Simon(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 16-year-old Hayden Simon left his home in Marquette on foot Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

He was apparently picked-up near 553 and Olsen Rd in Sands by an unknown vehicle and did not show up at school this morning.

He is listed as a runaway with law enforcement.

If you know anything or have seen Hayden please call the Marquette County Sherriff’s department at (906) 225-8435.

In a Facebook post, his mother posted that the family is very concerned for his mental state and well-being.

