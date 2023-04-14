Michigan Works! offers summer youth employment opportunities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Young people are the future of the Upper Peninsula’s economy and workforce. Getting a job at a young age teaches work ethic, what it’s like to make money for themselves and may even inspire the career they choose to pursue.

Communications and Training Manager at Michigan Works!, Tom Autio, joined Elizabeth Peterson in-studio to talk about summer work opportunities for young people in the Upper Peninsula and how it will benefit them in the future.

