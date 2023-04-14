Michigan Works! offers summer youth employment opportunities

Learn new skills, network, and find a career you are passionate about!
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Young people are the future of the Upper Peninsula’s economy and workforce. Getting a job at a young age teaches work ethic, what it’s like to make money for themselves and may even inspire the career they choose to pursue.

Communications and Training Manager at Michigan Works!, Tom Autio, joined Elizabeth Peterson in-studio to talk about summer work opportunities for young people in the Upper Peninsula and how it will benefit them in the future.

If you or your child is interested in learning more about Michigan Works programs, you can visit their website

Stay up to date on their social media @UPMichiganWorks

