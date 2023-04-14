Michigan DNR warns about tick season this spring

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The weather’s warming up and people are getting outside, unfortunately, that means so are ticks.

The Michigan Department Natural Resources (DNR) reminds everyone to be cautious of ticks while enjoying the outdoors. The DNR recommends using bug spray and checking your skin and clothes for ticks after being outside. They also recommend checking pets, who can also carry the parasite.

DNR Officer John Pepin said ticks are a normal part of spring in the U.P.

“It’s a part of growing up here, it’s a part of getting out and recreating here, it’s a part of living here,” said Pepin. “People get used to it after a while and know how to deal with it.”

Ticks are most often found in bushy areas and tall grass. Some ticks can even carry Lyme disease.

Click here for more information about ticks and Lyme disease.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.