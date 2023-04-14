Michigan DNR warns about tick season this spring

A tick
A tick(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The weather’s warming up and people are getting outside, unfortunately, that means so are ticks.

The Michigan Department Natural Resources (DNR) reminds everyone to be cautious of ticks while enjoying the outdoors. The DNR recommends using bug spray and checking your skin and clothes for ticks after being outside. They also recommend checking pets, who can also carry the parasite.

DNR Officer John Pepin said ticks are a normal part of spring in the U.P.

“It’s a part of growing up here, it’s a part of getting out and recreating here, it’s a part of living here,” said Pepin. “People get used to it after a while and know how to deal with it.”

Ticks are most often found in bushy areas and tall grass. Some ticks can even carry Lyme disease.

Click here for more information about ticks and Lyme disease.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map shows the detour to avoid M-28 at the bridge over the South Branch of the Ontonagon River...
UPDATE: All lanes open on M-28 near Ewen
Billerud Paper Mill
Billerud temporarily idles Escanaba mill in light of continuing blastomycosis investigation
Ontonagon Area Schools
Ontonagon Teacher’s Education Association responds to school board statement on teacher resignation
Elizabeth dove into the Wim Hof Method of breathwork and cold water therapy
Exploring the benefits of cold water immersion
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Harlow Lake Road closed until further notice

Latest News

Walmart Graphic
Man taken into custody after damaging property with hammers at Escanaba Walmart
Baby Bear
Ore Dock Brewing Co., UP Children’s Museum host 2nd annual Baby Bear
TV6's Clint McLeod (center) stands with former Packer Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (left) and current...
Green Bay Packers visit Stormy Kromer during tailgate tour
UPAWS pop-up shop.
UPAWS to host spring pop-up shop this weekend