Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson announces cancer center expansion project

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An expansion to the cancer research center in Dickinson County will begin next month. It will bring new services and cancer treatment trials to the U.P.

A brand new 12,000-square-foot cancer center addition is coming to Iron Mountain. Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson announced it will break ground on the $10.6 million addition next month.

“It is going to go off existing campus space and what it is going to do is bring all existing cancer care offered by Dickinson to one location,” said Amanda Shelast, Marshfield Medical Center Michigan market president.

Shelast said some patients have had to travel hundreds of miles to receive specialized cancer treatment. Now, those patients can stay local.

“One in five Americans receive medical care in local markets,” Shelast said. “We are just that, we are a rural market. There is no reason that we shouldn’t have world-class here in rural markets.

Construction will be outside the radiation oncology department, which is next to the emergency room entrance.

Shelast said the new cancer center will bring specialized providers to the area, new Pet scan equipment, as well as expanded cancer research.

“It brings more than 150 clinical trials right here into our rural area,” Shelast said. “Anywhere else, you need to travel to a metropolis or big city to get that care. Now, you can get those right here in Dickinson.”

The hospital is currently recruiting for new positions the expansion will create.

“We are recruiting for another Oncologist, so we will need a care team to support him or her, and the research will bring in some jobs,” Shelast said.

Shelast said the hospital has started a fundraising campaign to help cover some of the construction costs. She adds that the expansion will take about a year, with the anticipation the new cancer center will be fully operational by fall 2024.

