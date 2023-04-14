Marquette gallery to host Art Battle fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wintergreen Hill Gallery in Marquette is hosting an Art Battle fundraiser for the Superior Connections Emergency Housing Shelter.

Artists will have three hours to create an original piece. It will then be entered into a silent auction. The piece with the highest bid wins overall, and the rest of the pieces go to the highest bid per painting.

All proceeds will go to Superior Connections, a community focused on individuals in recovery.

Wintergreen Hill owner and curator said this fundraiser is a dry social event.

“There’s not a whole lot of opportunity for people who don’t drink to have a good time in Marquette,” said Laura Songer, Wintergreen Hill Gallery owner, curator. “This is a dry event, so people who come do not have to worry that there’s going to be alcohol in the house or involved.”

The Art Battle will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 22 at the Wintergreen Hill Gallery.

Tickets are $25 on Wintergreen Hill Gallery website or at the door.

