Marquette DDA approves 2 additional EV charging stations

The stations will be located in the parking lot of Lakeshore Blvd. in front of the lower harbor Ore Dock.(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) unanimously approved two EV charging stations during its regular meeting Thursday.

The stations will be located in the parking lot of Lakeshore Blvd. in front of the lower harbor Ore Dock.

Marquette DDA Director Tara Laase-McKinney said they will be type three, fast chargers, able to charge up to four cars.

“The Superior Watershed Partnership first approached us with this idea. It’s part of a larger grant that is funded through the state and we’re seeing an influx of more people coming to town with EVs,” Laase-McKinney said.

In addition, the DDA approved $5,000 in funding for a large-scale outdoor art installation downtown for Dec. 2024.

“We do have to book really far out for that. We thought it would be a really great thing for the winters here in Marquette, and support and really fun and interactive art project,” Laase-McKinney said.

Members also approved the first facade grant request for a mural at the front of Beth Millner Jewelry.

