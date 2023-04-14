Marquette County man set to attempt coast-to-coast bike tour

Bruce Closser is looking to travel across the United States, using only his bike.
Bruce Closser has been biking since the 1970s.
Bruce Closser has been biking since the 1970s.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines and Tristen Kendrick
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Meet Bruce Closser, a 78-year-old bike enthusiast.

He will be attempting a coast-to-coast bicycle tour. This makes Closser the oldest documented person to attempt this feat.

Closser said he’s been biking since the 1970s.

“It’s been on my bucket list for a long time,” Closser said. “It just kind of intrigued me this idea of, I’ve done backpacking, and there’s something very satisfying about the idea that everything you need for your existence, your food, your clothing, your shelter, is right here with you.”

The Guinness Book of World Records received and approved an application from Closser. The tour will start in Yorktown, Virginia and end in Astoria, Oregon. This tour will also be spotlighting Parkinson’s disease.

Closser, who has the disease, said to seize the moment.

“I learned a long time ago, don’t put off your dreams, because I think I can do it this year, but who knows what next year will bring,” Closser said.

Love and Bicycles is building a custom bike for Closser. Co-Owner Blake Becker said the shop and Closser are working together to design the bike.

“Bruce chose a Surly Disc Trucker, which is a really awesome touring bike,” Becker said. “It’s probably one of the better touring bikes for the type of ride that Bruce is looking to do.”

Becker said that he’s honored Closser chose their shop.

“It’s a privilege to be able to work with somebody like Bruce whose been in the community and has been riding a long time,” Becker said. “When Bruce brings his business to our shop it shows that he likes what we do, and he appreciates the level of customer attention that we give to him.”

Closser will begin his tour on May 5.

