Law enforcement warns of drug paraphernalia in melting snow

Drug Paraphernalia
Drug Paraphernalia(MGN)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Each spring, trash and litter emerge from the melting snow.

Hikers and volunteers picking up this trash should be aware that there is often drug paraphernalia mixed in with the litter. Law enforcement warns that if you come across things like needles, bottles with white residue or plastic tubing, call the police. Do not try to pick it up or throw it away.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the items could still be dangerous.

“A lot of this stuff, as we’ve seen in the past few years, may be contaminated with fentanyl,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, MSP 8th District public information officer. “If you touch just a very little bit of that fentanyl, that could really do some damage to you. That could even kill you.”

MSP says no drug paraphernalia has been reported so far this year, but it something hikers and trash collectors should look out for.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map shows the detour to avoid M-28 at the bridge over the South Branch of the Ontonagon River...
UPDATE: All lanes open on M-28 near Ewen
Billerud Paper Mill
Billerud temporarily idles Escanaba mill in light of continuing blastomycosis investigation
Ontonagon Area Schools
Ontonagon Teacher’s Education Association responds to school board statement on teacher resignation
Elizabeth dove into the Wim Hof Method of breathwork and cold water therapy
Exploring the benefits of cold water immersion
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Harlow Lake Road closed until further notice

Latest News

Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Health officials say 1 person has died from blastomycosis infection in after working at Escanaba mill
Cascade Rescue Litter Wheel
UP Sandstormers donate equipment to Marquette County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team
Pancake breakfast fundraiser for Ford River Fire Department on April 23
Pancake breakfast fundraiser for Ford River Fire Department on April 23
City of Kingsford prepares for centennial celebration
City of Kingsford prepares for centennial celebration