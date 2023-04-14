Law enforcement warns of drug paraphernalia in melting snow

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Each spring, trash and litter emerge from the melting snow.

Hikers and volunteers picking up this trash should be aware that there is often drug paraphernalia mixed in with the litter. Law enforcement warns that if you come across things like needles, bottles with white residue or plastic tubing, call the police. Do not try to pick it up or throw it away.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the items could still be dangerous.

“A lot of this stuff, as we’ve seen in the past few years, may be contaminated with fentanyl,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, MSP 8th District public information officer. “If you touch just a very little bit of that fentanyl, that could really do some damage to you. That could even kill you.”

MSP says no drug paraphernalia has been reported so far this year, but it something hikers and trash collectors should look out for.

