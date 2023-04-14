‘I’m really proud of where I come from’: Gladstone senior commits to Nashville university to be a singer/songwriter

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gladstone senior will be attending a Nashville university in the fall to become a professional singer-songwriter.

Cameron Lee got started in music by playing the trombone in band in seventh grade. From there, his love for music grew.

On Friday, Lee committed to attend Trevecca Nazarene University. But he says he’ll never forget where he’s from.

“I’m really proud of where I come from. I love Gladstone, I love my school, my friends, my family, everything here. I think that coming from a small town will help me stick to what I know and stick to what I believe when I go out into the big world,” said Lee.

