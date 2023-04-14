High school seniors encouraged to complete Federal Student Aid application

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer reminded high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or “FAFSA” by May 1, 2023, to be given priority consideration for some state of Michigan financial aid programs.

"Every senior should fill out their FAFSA to save thousands of dollars on the cost of community, private, or public college," said Governor Whitmer. "By filling out this federal form, you can unlock grants, scholarships, and other forms of assistance that can put you on a path to getting an associate or bachelor's degree right here in Michigan. This includes the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, a bipartisan scholarship to lower the cost of community, private, or public college by thousands of dollars a year—up to $27,500 over 5 years—for the majority of graduating seniors. You are probably eligible for more financial aid than you realize, and I encourage you to fill out your FAFSA ASAP!"

“My team is standing by and ready to help students and families understand what state financial aid assistance is available,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “Completing the FAFSA is really the first step for unlocking financial support. There are many state awards available to students right now. Failure to complete the FAFSA could mean missing out on dollars that can help pay for college.”

Submissions received at the federal processor on or before May 1 are given priority consideration for the Michigan Competitive Scholarship and Michigan Tuition Grant. Students who wait to complete their FAFSA after the May 1 deadline may not receive all the financial aid they could have been entitled to receive.

Last year, Michigan students received more than $22.4 million in Michigan Competitive Scholarships and more than $31.5 million in Michigan Tuition Grants.

In addition to state assistance, completing the FAFSA unlocks federal aid -- such as Pell Grants, student loans, work-study jobs, and institutional grants.

Prior to completing the FAFSA online, the student must obtain a Federal Student Aid ID (FSA ID) at www.fafsa.gov. This ID serves as a legal signature and confirms an applicant’s identity when accessing financial aid information through certain U.S. Department of Education websites.

To get started with the FAFSA, go to www.fafsa.gov. To learn more about State of Michigan scholarships and grant programs, visit MI Student Aid’s website at www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid.

Students who graduate from high school in Michigan with a diploma, or certificate of completion or achieved a high school equivalency certificate in 2023 or after may be eligible for additional financial aid from the state of Michigan through the Michigan Achievement Scholarship.

Possible student awards include:

· Up to $2,000 if they attend an eligible training provider in Michigan, per year, up to two years

· Up to $2,750 if they attend a Michigan community college, per year, up to three years

· Up to $4,000 if they attend a Michigan private college or university, per year, up to five years

· Up to $5,500 if they attend a Michigan public university, per year, up to five years

Additional information about the Michigan Achievement Scholarship is available here.

