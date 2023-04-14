Green Bay Packers visit Stormy Kromer during tailgate tour

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Past and present Green Bay Packer players made a pitstop at Stormy Kromer for a shopping spree.

The stop was part of the annual Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour. One player says it’s an opportunity to connect with fans.

“That’s why I’m here, just to spread the love. The fans support me, and this is a way I can give it back to them,” said Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers running back.

Jones said his favorite part about being a Packer is the community. He has partnered with Stormy Kromer to promote the brand and thank it for its support.

“They keep me fitted for games, keeping me warm up here in this cold weather in Wisconsin. They also keep my family warm for games. It has been a blessing to have this relationship and become family,” Jones said.

Stormy Kromer Chairman Bob Jacquart said he has loved building a connection with Jones and the Packers.

“For anyone that wants to know... Aaron is a really cool dude,” Jacquart said. “I have met with him a few times. He is the most polite young man that I have ever met, really.”

Joining Jones on the tailgate tour are teammates Elgton Jenkins and Romeo Doubs, plus former Packers Eddie Lacy, Davon House and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

“I love meeting and connecting with people throughout the community. God put us on this earth to connect with one another and meet others,” said Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, retired Packers safety.

Clinton-Dix retired from the NFL as a Packer in December. Now, he works as a player development coach at his alma mater Alabama. He said his favorite Stormy Kromer item is the vests.

“I currently work on a farm in Alabama,” said Clinton-Dix. “I will use this fabric and merchandise out on the field.”

Many customers were able to spend time with the players and get photos and autographs. Staff said it has been almost a decade since the Packers stopped at the store and they were thrilled to host the team.

