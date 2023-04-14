Man taken into custody after damaging property with hammers at Escanaba Walmart

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Department of Public Safety said it was dispatched to Walmart’s Escanaba location for a subject damaging property.

Officers said they encountered the suspect and took him into custody.

An eyewitness video circulating on social media shows a man smashing jewelry cases in the store while Walmart staff directed customers toward exits.

A TV6 reporter on scene said there were barricades around the store parking lot. There are no reports of any injuries.

Walmart’s Escanaba location said it will close for the rest of Friday due to “unfortunate circumstances.” The store plans to reopen at 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

The store made the announcement in a Facebook post around 5:15 p.m.

Escanaba Department of Public Safety was assisted on scene by Delta County Central Dispatch and Rampart EMS.

