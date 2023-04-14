Crews put out grass fire in Delta County’s Wells Township

WELLS TOWNSHIP, DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Department of Public Safety said it responded to a report of a grass fire at 4808 Danforth Road in Wells Township around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The department said the fire had entered a section of woods. The fire was extinguished.

Officers said an investigation led them to an unattended debris fire that rekindled on the homeowner.

Escanaba Department of Public Safety was assisted on scene by the Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Delta County Central Dispatch Center.

Rules and regulations on outdoor burning can be found here.

