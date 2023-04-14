Crews put out grass fire in Delta County’s Wells Township

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS TOWNSHIP, DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Department of Public Safety said it responded to a report of a grass fire at 4808 Danforth Road in Wells Township around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The department said the fire had entered a section of woods. The fire was extinguished.

Officers said an investigation led them to an unattended debris fire that rekindled on the homeowner.

Escanaba Department of Public Safety was assisted on scene by the Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Delta County Central Dispatch Center.

Rules and regulations on outdoor burning can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged roads and sidewalks were covered in sand and debris after snow melt flooding
UPDATE: Overnight flooding causes concern for Lake Linden homes, residents
Adam Murray appeared virtually for arraignment in Dickinson County District Court, April 11,...
Iron Mountain man in jail on $1M bond for school threat, child sexually abusive material
Participants each spent 2-minutes in Johnson Lake
The power of cold water immersion & breathwork
The attached photo is for reference of a similar 2010 Chevy Silverado but is not the actual...
Chocolay Township Police seeks information on stolen truck
A map shows the detour to avoid M-28 at the bridge over the South Branch of the Ontonagon River...
UPDATE: South Branch Ontonagon River flood causes closure of M-28 bridge

Latest News

FILE: Vista Theater
Negaunee City Council votes to allow city manager to seek funding for Vista Theater restoration
Velodrome Coffee
Velodrome Coffee moving Marquette location to Third Street
Powwow flyer
KBIC to host powwow in Harvey this weekend
A map shows the detour to avoid M-28 at the bridge over the South Branch of the Ontonagon River...
UPDATE: South Branch Ontonagon River flood causes closure of M-28 bridge