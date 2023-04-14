Copper Country Annual Wellness Fair to return to Calumet after 4-year absence

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country’s 2nd Annual Wellness Fair returns Saturday after a four-year absence.

The fair brings together wellness providers from across the community as vendors. This is so the community can see what is available and what might be suited to their needs.

“It’s going to be fun to see how many people are excited about the health and wellness in our community,” said Encompass Therapeutic Massage Owner and Fair Coordinator Nikki L’Esperance. “We just really want to share that with you and see how we can help and support you in your life in any way.”

L’Esperance was inspired to make this available to people in the area from her previous experiences with similar events.

“I lived in Minneapolis for 4 years,” continued L’Esperance. “We had multiple events like this in that area that I attended as a massage therapist, and I just noticed that there wasn’t a ton of events like this when I moved back home, and so I just thought, ‘Why not bring something like this to the Copper Country that can serve our community, and they can learn more about health and wellness and options they have in our local area.”

The vendors will include chiropractors, yoga instructors, and even florists such as Calumet Floral and Gifts.

Massages will also be offered by Encompass Therapeutic Massage.

A new addition to the fair this year will be seminars from some of these providers.

These will focus on topics such as Zumba and even the Calumet Farmers Market.

“Starting at 10 a.m., we’ll start with some yoga for the day,” added L’Esperance. “And then we have Lance from Thrive Chiropractic speaking about how his work helps people in the community, and then I will be speaking about massage therapy and how I can help with pain.”

These seminars will be held in the Calumet High School cafeteria.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. in the school’s gym.

For more information, check out the event’s Facebook page.

