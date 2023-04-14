City of Kingsford prepares for centennial celebration

By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County Community is celebrating its 100th anniversary this summer.

Kingsford was founded in 1923 and quickly became known for producing Henry Ford’s Model T “Flivver” Ford. During World War II, the plant produced gliders used in Europe.

This August, the city will celebrate 100 years. The event committee has worked on the celebration for more than a year and a half.

Organizers expect more than 10,000 people to attend.

“A lot of development has happened. Kingsford went through the trauma of losing the Ford plant when they moved out, then later Kingsford Charcoal was here and then they moved out. Really, this is to talk about all of the other businesses and families that kept the city going,” said John Jessen, Kingsford Centennial Committee event coordinator.

The celebration is August 3-5 at Lodal Park. There will be music all weekend and Saturday will feature Ann Wilson of Heart.

More information about the event and purchasing tickets can be found here.

