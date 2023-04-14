CAAM says finding affordable housing in Marquette is still proving to be difficult

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spring means moving season for many, and Community Action Alger Marquette (CAAM) has a few tips for people looking for a new place.

CAAM said right now, it’s very difficult to find affordable obtainable rental apartments and houses. In addition, rental scams are becoming more common. To avoid scams, CAAM said it is important to speak to a landlord directly or on the phone.

CAAM Executive Director Michelle Lajoie said you should also verify that the location is actually a rental.

“You want to make sure that the rental unit actually exists and avoid a rent-to-own situation unless you’re working with league services so all the documentation that you have protects yourself,” said Lajoie.

CAAM also said it’s important to read the entire lease agreement before you sign anything. They also recommend having an inventory checklist of the empty rental and take pictures of the place both before and after you move.

