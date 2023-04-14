Another nice day followed by a weekend storm system

The sunny and dry stretch ends tomorrow. An area of low pressure will slowly move through the region coupled with a mid-area of low pressure this weekend into Monday. It will bring thundershowers Saturday afternoon. Then, heavy rain with sleet/freezing rain on Sunday. Roads will be slippery extending into Monday. Rainfall amounts will range from .50-.80″ and ice accumulations will be around a quarter of an inch for the western U.P. The system will just east by Monday. Behind it, conditions will be cold, windy, and snowy. We’re expecting widespread snow on Monday with heavy snow in the western U.P. Preliminary snow amounts range 8-12″ in the west, 12″+ in Gogebic & Ontanogan counties, 3-6″ for northern Marquette county, and around 1-3″ elsewhere. This can change if the track changes so stay tuned for updates! Regardless, plan for slippery road conditions!

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, 50s-60° along the shorelines

Saturday: Partly cloudy with afternoon thundershowers

>Highs: Low 70s

Sunday: Rain with a wintry mixture followed by snow at night

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s (temps decreasing during the day)

Monday: Windy and snowy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Morning light snow in the north

>Highs: Low 30s north, upper 30s south

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper30s west, low 40s east

