AmericInn in Calumet receives ‘Best of AmericInn’ award for 7th consecutive year

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - For the seventh year in a row, the AmericInn in Calumet has been awarded the ‘Best of AmericInn’ award.

Conditions of the award include positive reviews from guests and staff fulfilling necessary Wyndham health and safety training.

The hotel’s General Manager Dianne St.Amour says staff at the hotel work hard to achieve the award.

“They take great pleasure and pride in their jobs, the whole staff does, and they work as a team,” said St.Amour. “And they take notice. Anybody who comes through our front door is family, and that’s the way the staff treats them.”

According to St.Amour, only the top 5% of the 222 AmericInn hotels in the country receive this award and this year, several other U.P. AmericInns were recognized.

“Most of our AmericInns have won them,” continued St.Amour. “We have five AmericInns under our umbrella in the U.P. They’ve all won, especially this year, the Best of AmericInn Awards.”

Visit Keweenaw’s Executive Director Brad Barnett says the awards and positive reviews help boost tourism both for the Keweenaw and the U.P.

“It helps build the narrative that the Keweenaw is a hospitable place to come to, a welcoming place to come to,” added Barnett. “And that’s what travelers are looking for. When they see that not just one hotel but multiple hotels continue to receive these sorts of recognitions within the industry, I think at the end of the day, it encourages them to say, ‘This is a place I want to check out.’”

After working at the Calumet location for 17 of the hotel’s 23 years, St.Amour will be transferring to a new location this summer.

An open house to welcome the new general manager is planned for June.

