The warm stretch continue until Saturday

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A stalled front will keep temperatures a little lower along the shorelines of the Great Lakes today. Otherwise, we’re back to widespread warmth tomorrow. Our next system moves in this weekend. Plan on showers and thundershowers Saturday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range from .25-.80″. Then, rain Sunday morning and a transition to snow by the evening. Colder air filters in and snow becomes widespread on Monday! Flood concerns continue as water levels rise along streams and rivers. Don’t drive over flooded roadways!

Current Alerts> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Today: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler for some areas

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, mainly 50s along the shorelines

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with warmer conditions

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Saturday: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 70s

Sunday: Morning rain followed by a wintry mix during the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 40s (temps decrease during the day)

Monday: Windy and widespread snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Morning snow showers and cool

> Highs: W TO MID 30S

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

