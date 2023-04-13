Velodrome Coffee moving Marquette location to Third Street

Velodrome Coffee
Velodrome Coffee(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye and Justin Van't Hof
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. coffee shop is changing locations.

Velodrome Coffee currently has a location in Ishpeming and another on Washington St. in Marquette. Its Washington St. location will soon move to Third St. The new location will offer more space, more seating, and a more comprehensive food menu.

The move comes after Velodrome received the Match on Main Grant from the Marquette Downtown Development Authority. The coffee shop will use the grant for interior improvements and the creation of a compost collection area.

Velodrome says it’s excited to expand.

“We’re just really looking forward to expanding our footprint here in a new area of town,” said Brice Sturmer, Velodrome Coffee owner. “Hopefully all of our old customers come down this way, but we’re also looking forward to meeting a lot of new faces here in this neighborhood.”

Sturmer hopes the new location will be open in the next few weeks. It will be at 1125 N. Third St.

