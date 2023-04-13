US-141 Iron County bridge project to begin April 17

COVINGTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Work on US-141 over the East Branch of the Net River will begin April 17 as part of a $4.9 million Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) investment to rebuild four bridges in Iron and Ontonagon counties.

Work will include deck replacement, substructure repairs, scour countermeasures, beam end repairs, steel cleaning and coating, and roadway approach work. Work on the M-64 bridge over Floodwood River, M-64 bridge over Halfway Creek and US-45 bridge over Roselawn Creek was completed last year.

County: Iron

Highway: US-141

Closest town: Covington

Start date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Estimated end date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Traffic restrictions: One alternating lane will be open at the bridge during work using temporary traffic signals. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place at the bridge.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 59 jobs.

Safety benefit: This work will extend the lifespan of the bridge and result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists.

