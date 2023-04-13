UP vet talks tips for dog bite prevention

Dog
Dog(123rf)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. veterinarian has tips for dog bite prevention.

Edward Brauer, a vet and owner of Marquette Veterinary Clinic, says pet owners should make sure pets are healthy. Dogs are more likely to bite if they are sick or injured. Dog owners should also keep pets on leashes and slowly introduce dogs to new people.

When you pet a dog you haven’t met, ask the owner’s permission first. Brauer says you also shouldn’t approach dogs with an open hand.

“Approach them with a fist position with your hand rather than open fingers,” said Brauer, “just in case they don’t like the situation and might try to take a nip.”

The most important thing to remember is that any animal is capable of biting, no matter how trained or friendly the animal may be.

