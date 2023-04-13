Take a look inside the role of an emergency dispatcher

The TV6 Morning News pays a visit to Marquette Central and Negaunee Regional Dispatch Centers
Kristi Carello finishes up a night shift at the Negaunee Regional Dispatch Center.
Kristi Carello finishes up a night shift at the Negaunee Regional Dispatch Center.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week.

Emergency dispatchers are your first point of contact following an emergency situation, but they do much more than answer your phone calls.

Marquette Central Emergency Dispatcher Jon Devold tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that the hardest part about his job is the unknown.

Jon Devold talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about his role as an emergency dispatcher for the Marquette Central Dispatch Center.

Negaunee Regional Dispatch Center is housed in the same room as Marquette Central Dispatch inside the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post.

The Regional Dispatch Center serves six U.P. counties, but emergency dispatchers are required to know the entire state of Michigan.

There are four regional dispatch centers in Michigan, and when one of them becomes overwhelmed with calls, the overflow gets sent to the other three centers.

Last year, the Negaunee Regional Dispatch Center took about 150 calls, with four people on staff, pertaining to the tornado that touched down in Gaylord.

Because they serve such a wide area and because your call may not ping at your exact location, Emergency Dispatcher Kristi Carello says it’s imperative that you know your specific location in case of an emergency.

Kristi Carello of the Negaunee Regional Dispatch Center talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about the challenges she faces as an emergency dispatcher.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

