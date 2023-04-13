Siver Creek Thrift to host Feeding America Thursday

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Thrift Store in Harvey will be hosting a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry on Thursday morning.

Food will begin to be distributed at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The pantry is a drive-thru event, those who are picking up food items must stay in their vehicle.

