Siver Creek Thrift to host Feeding America Thursday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Thrift Store in Harvey will be hosting a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry on Thursday morning.

Food will begin to be distributed at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The pantry is a drive-thru event, those who are picking up food items must stay in their vehicle.

To view the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry schedule, click here.

