Road closed in Ishpeming due to sinkhole

By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An abandoned mine shaft within the City of Ishpeming experienced a shift in the mine’s fill material early on Thursday causing a sinkhole to appear at the surface.

Due to the sinkhole, there is a road closure on Bluff St. including the intersection of Bluff and Jasper Streets and approximately 200 yards east. However, access to residential homes in the area has not been affected.

The City is encouraging people to please respect the roadway closure, which indicated with clear signage and barricades, until further notice.

Residents along Bluff St. must travel east to Main or South Pines for access/egress during the closure.

The work crews will access from Jasper Street and are requesting residents travel with caution as increased trucks and operators will be operating in the area.

Please drive slow and be watchful for this additional traffic from the work site.

At this time, there are no interruptions to any utility services for any residential or commercial customers in the City of Ishpeming.

  • Public water service was shut-off to the site, without impact to residential or commercial customers
  • There are no sewer or storm sewer utilities in the affected area
  • Aerial power lines are about 50 yards north if the site and are unaffected

Officials at the City of Ishpeming praise the quick response by Ishpeming Police and Public Works, and the County Mine Inspector. The City of Ishpeming urges unauthorized personnel to stay away from the site until further notice.

