Pizza@ franchise to open first Michigan location in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer, Pizza@ is opening a new location at the Third Street Marketplace in Marquette.

This will be the first Pizza@ location to open in Michigan. Originating in Florida, Pizza@ is a deli-style pizza place, meaning you choose your toppings at the counter, and they cook it for you right there.

Pizza@ Marquette owner says it cooks in only 90 seconds.

“The good thing about Pizza@ is once the pizza is assembled it goes into an oven and in 90 seconds it is completely cooked,” said Mark Troudt, Pizza@ Marquette co-owner. “So, you can grab the pizza as you’re checking out, sit down at your table and have exactly what you want very quickly.”

Pizza@ co-owner says they chose Marquette because they fell in love with the area and the people. They’re looking forward to becoming even more involved in the community once they are open. The projected open date for Pizza@ Marquette is June first in the Third Street Marketplace.

