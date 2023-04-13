Pizza@ franchise to open first Michigan location in Marquette

The first Pizza@ franchise to open in Michigan is in Marquette.
The first Pizza@ franchise to open in Michigan is in Marquette.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer, Pizza@ is opening a new location at the Third Street Marketplace in Marquette.

This will be the first Pizza@ location to open in Michigan. Originating in Florida, Pizza@ is a deli-style pizza place, meaning you choose your toppings at the counter, and they cook it for you right there.

Pizza@ Marquette owner says it cooks in only 90 seconds.

“The good thing about Pizza@ is once the pizza is assembled it goes into an oven and in 90 seconds it is completely cooked,” said Mark Troudt, Pizza@ Marquette co-owner. “So, you can grab the pizza as you’re checking out, sit down at your table and have exactly what you want very quickly.”

Pizza@ co-owner says they chose Marquette because they fell in love with the area and the people. They’re looking forward to becoming even more involved in the community once they are open. The projected open date for Pizza@ Marquette is June first in the Third Street Marketplace.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged roads and sidewalks were covered in sand and debris after snow melt flooding
UPDATE: Overnight flooding causes concern for Lake Linden homes, residents
Adam Murray appeared virtually for arraignment in Dickinson County District Court, April 11,...
Iron Mountain man in jail on $1M bond for school threat, child sexually abusive material
Participants each spent 2-minutes in Johnson Lake
The power of cold water immersion & breathwork
The attached photo is for reference of a similar 2010 Chevy Silverado but is not the actual...
Chocolay Township Police seeks information on stolen truck
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

The Flatiron Brewing taproom.
Flatiron Brewing prepares to open in Manistique
Dog
UP vet talks tips for dog bite prevention
Billerud Paper Mill
Billerud temporarily idles Escanaba mill in light of continuing blastomycosis investigation
A flyer for the Ford River Fire Department's pancake breakfast.
Pancake breakfast fundraiser for Ford River Fire Department on April 23
Ishpeming high school
Ishpeming High School approved for agriculture CTE program