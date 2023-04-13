Pancake breakfast fundraiser for Ford River Fire Department on April 23

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ford River Fire Department is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser.

It’s on Sunday, April 23 from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and it will be at the Highland Golf Club in Escanaba along US-2. Breakfast is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for kids and kids under five are free.

This raises money to help the department continue operations.

“We basically use it for replacing outdated equipment, buying new equipment that we have needs for. Some training expenses here and there and training props we might need throughout the year,” said Brian Nelson, the Ford River Fire Department Chief.

There will also be a bake sale. If you’d like to donate baked goods to be sold you can either drop them off the morning of the event or contact Nelson at (906) 280-0323 for pick up.

The breakfast is sponsored by the Highland Golf Club, Highline Internet, Sav-Mor IGA, Ford River Pub and Grill, RRN, Sign Up Graphics, WYKX and the Daily Press.

