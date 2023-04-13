Munising law enforcement and high school seniors face off in annual Kids Vs. Cuffs game

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising area law enforcement tried to beat the Munising High School senior class in their annual basketball game.

The Kids Vs. Cuffs game raises money for the senior all night party. The community showed up to cheer on the state title champions. Munising High School’s principal and athletic director said some people come back every year to play.

She said it’s always a fun experience, but it’s never very close.

“Oh, the kids always win,” said Nicole Lasak, Munising High School principal and athletic director. “The second half typically gets a little out of control and there’s cheating, but the kids always seem to pull it off in the end.”

After the game, there was a reception to honor the state champions. They were given their team and personal awards, and they each got to cut and keep a piece of the net.

